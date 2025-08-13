Wave of Attacks Amplifies Fear Among Dublin's Indian Community

An alarming wave of violence has shaken the Indian community in Dublin, as an Indian man attacked by a group of teenagers announced plans to return to India due to safety concerns.

The victim, assaulted by three individuals on Sunday, faced a brutal battery that resulted in significant injuries and hospital treatment. The incident comes amid a troubling trend of aggressions targeting Indian nationals.

Consequently, the Indian community's sense of security has been severely disrupted, prompting diplomatic interventions from India's Ambassador to Ireland and an official condemnation by Irish President Michael D Higgins.

(With inputs from agencies.)