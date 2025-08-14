Court Supports Trump's Freeze on Foreign Aid Payments

A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction requiring the U.S. State Department to continue making foreign aid payments, marking a significant victory for President Donald Trump. The decision was delivered by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled 2-1 in favor of the administration.

Trump had initiated a 90-day halt on all foreign aid payments on January 20, the day of his second inauguration. The action included substantial changes at USAID, aimed at integrating it more closely with the State Department. However, this move faced legal challenges from groups alleging it violated federal laws.

Judge Karen Henderson, in her majority opinion, asserted that the nonprofit organizations challenging the pause did not have the legal grounds to do so. However, Judge Florence Pan dissented, stressing that the decision undermines the balance of powers as outlined in the Constitution.