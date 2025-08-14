Left Menu

Court Supports Trump's Freeze on Foreign Aid Payments

A federal appeals court overturned an injunction that had blocked the Trump administration from pausing foreign aid payments. The ruling favored President Trump's move to halt aid on his inauguration day. Judge Karen Henderson stated the nonprofits involved lacked legal standing to challenge the funding freeze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:30 IST
Court Supports Trump's Freeze on Foreign Aid Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction requiring the U.S. State Department to continue making foreign aid payments, marking a significant victory for President Donald Trump. The decision was delivered by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled 2-1 in favor of the administration.

Trump had initiated a 90-day halt on all foreign aid payments on January 20, the day of his second inauguration. The action included substantial changes at USAID, aimed at integrating it more closely with the State Department. However, this move faced legal challenges from groups alleging it violated federal laws.

Judge Karen Henderson, in her majority opinion, asserted that the nonprofit organizations challenging the pause did not have the legal grounds to do so. However, Judge Florence Pan dissented, stressing that the decision undermines the balance of powers as outlined in the Constitution.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025