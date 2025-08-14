Haiti: Spiralling Gang Violence Intensifies Crisis

Amid escalating violence in Haiti, heavily armed gang members have killed two police officers, intensifying the Caribbean nation's crisis.

The officials, part of a new specialized unit in Kenscoff, were ambushed by gangs near Port-au-Prince, which is largely under gang control. The attack highlights the grave challenges facing Haitian authorities.

The situation further deteriorates as a UN-backed Kenyan mission struggles due to insufficient personnel and funding, with the country facing humanitarian and security challenges heightened by a growing regional organized crime network.

(With inputs from agencies.)