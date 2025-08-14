Haiti: Spiralling Gang Violence Intensifies Crisis
In Haiti, gang violence continues to escalate, with armed groups recently killing two police officers in Kenscoff. The attack highlights the increasing control of gangs over the capital and the country's ongoing instability. The UN mission, led by Kenyan officers, faces challenges in quelling the violence due to a lack of personnel and funding.
Amid escalating violence in Haiti, heavily armed gang members have killed two police officers, intensifying the Caribbean nation's crisis.
The officials, part of a new specialized unit in Kenscoff, were ambushed by gangs near Port-au-Prince, which is largely under gang control. The attack highlights the grave challenges facing Haitian authorities.
The situation further deteriorates as a UN-backed Kenyan mission struggles due to insufficient personnel and funding, with the country facing humanitarian and security challenges heightened by a growing regional organized crime network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
