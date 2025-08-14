Left Menu

Haiti: Spiralling Gang Violence Intensifies Crisis

In Haiti, gang violence continues to escalate, with armed groups recently killing two police officers in Kenscoff. The attack highlights the increasing control of gangs over the capital and the country's ongoing instability. The UN mission, led by Kenyan officers, faces challenges in quelling the violence due to a lack of personnel and funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:42 IST
Haiti: Spiralling Gang Violence Intensifies Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating violence in Haiti, heavily armed gang members have killed two police officers, intensifying the Caribbean nation's crisis.

The officials, part of a new specialized unit in Kenscoff, were ambushed by gangs near Port-au-Prince, which is largely under gang control. The attack highlights the grave challenges facing Haitian authorities.

The situation further deteriorates as a UN-backed Kenyan mission struggles due to insufficient personnel and funding, with the country facing humanitarian and security challenges heightened by a growing regional organized crime network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025