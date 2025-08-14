Left Menu

No Charges in Controversial Chicago Police Shooting

Five Chicago police officers who fired nearly 100 shots during a traffic stop that resulted in the death of Dexter Reed will not face charges. Reed, a 26-year-old Black man, fired first, prompting officers to return fire. The decision has sparked outrage among community activists and Reed's family.

Updated: 14-08-2025 01:52 IST
In a highly scrutinized case, five Chicago police officers involved in a deadly shooting will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The incident in question occurred during a traffic stop where 26-year-old Dexter Reed was killed after officers fired nearly 100 shots.

The Cook County State's Attorney, Eileen O'Neill Burke, stated the decision came after careful consideration, emphasizing no crime was committed under the Illinois Criminal Code. Reed's death, and particularly the force used by the officers, stoked community and activist outcry, questioning the conduct of tactical officers involved.

Despite the lack of charges, Reed's family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit accusing the police of excessive force and procedural missteps. The case has reignited discussions on policing practices in Chicago, especially gven the city's historical context with similar incidents.

