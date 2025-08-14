State of Emergency in New Mexico: Battling Crime and Trafficking

In a significant move to combat escalating crime rates, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency. The declaration, made on Wednesday, aims to address the rampant violent crime and drug trafficking plaguing northern New Mexico, impacting two Native American pueblo communities.

Governor Lujan Grisham's announcement makes available a $750,000 fund, responding to urgent pleas from local governments and tribal leaders in Rio Arriba County. They have called for state intervention to tackle the surge in criminal activities and the associated hardships from illicit drug use.

Stretching from Española to the Colorado state line, the area has long struggled with opioid abuse and high overdose death rates, exacerbated by rising homelessness. The declaration follows a similar action in Albuquerque and highlights the pressing need for enhanced public safety measures, as emphasized by Santa Clara Pueblo's tribal governor.