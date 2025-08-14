Tragedy Strikes: Multiple Officers Shot in Southern Virginia

Multiple law enforcement officers have sustained gunshot injuries in Pittsylvania County, located in southern Virginia. The incident comes as a shocking blow to the community and has been reported by U.S. Representative John McGuire.

McGuire, who serves Virginia's 5th congressional district, took to social media platform X to share his heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the deputies and their families during this distressing time.

Images and videos from the scene depict a substantial presence of police and emergency response units. Pittsylvania County sits along Virginia's southern limit, approximately 158 kilometers from Raleigh, North Carolina.

