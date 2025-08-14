Assam Cabinet's Power Drive and Policy Reforms

The Assam Cabinet has secured post-facto approval to procure 500 MW of power from the Union coal ministry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed. Available at a rate of Rs 5.79 per unit, this acquisition aims to ensure affordable power for residents, as revealed by the chief minister post-cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

Further fortifying its energy goals, the cabinet gave the green light to a 1,500 MW pumped storage project in Karbi Anglong. This marks a significant move towards clean energy. In tandem, the council of ministers approved a financial sanction of Rs 325 crore to sustain the 'Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana', ensuring cashless medical treatment by 2025-26.

Among other approvals, amendments to the Assam Unified Building Construction Byelaws, 2022, aim to stimulate industrial growth and promote green buildings, thereby enhancing the ease of business. These changes will permit smaller plots to leverage the 'transit-oriented development' urban planning policy, fostering housing development for economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)