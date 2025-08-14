Left Menu

Assam Cabinet's Power Drive and Policy Reforms

The Assam Cabinet approved procurement of 500 MW power to offer affordable energy, and a 1,500 MW pumped storage project to support clean energy goals. It sanctioned Rs 325 crore for the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana, amending building bylaws to promote industry, green buildings, and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:27 IST
Assam Cabinet's Power Drive and Policy Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet has secured post-facto approval to procure 500 MW of power from the Union coal ministry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed. Available at a rate of Rs 5.79 per unit, this acquisition aims to ensure affordable power for residents, as revealed by the chief minister post-cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

Further fortifying its energy goals, the cabinet gave the green light to a 1,500 MW pumped storage project in Karbi Anglong. This marks a significant move towards clean energy. In tandem, the council of ministers approved a financial sanction of Rs 325 crore to sustain the 'Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana', ensuring cashless medical treatment by 2025-26.

Among other approvals, amendments to the Assam Unified Building Construction Byelaws, 2022, aim to stimulate industrial growth and promote green buildings, thereby enhancing the ease of business. These changes will permit smaller plots to leverage the 'transit-oriented development' urban planning policy, fostering housing development for economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025