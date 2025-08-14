The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces carried out attacks on Ukrainian missile plants, weapons design facilities, and rocket fuel production sites in July, using missiles and drones.

The Ministry detailed the destruction of several Western missile defense systems, including Patriot launchers and radar systems, situated in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. These systems were reportedly defending the targeted facilities.

The Ministry further accused the Kyiv regime and its Western allies of attempting to establish missile production capabilities for attacks deep into Russian territory, claiming these efforts have been thwarted.