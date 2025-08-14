Supreme Court Overturns Bail in High-Profile Murder Case: Actor Darshan's Legal Battle Intensifies

The Supreme Court has nullified the bail granted to actor Darshan in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, highlighting critical flaws in the Karnataka High Court's decision. Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan denounced the high court's handling as a 'mechanical exercise' with serious pre-trial examination errors.

The apex court's judgment was prompted by an appeal from the Karnataka government. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda, stands accused of the kidnapping and torture of Renukaswamy after allegedly receiving obscene messages directed at Gowda. The victim's ordeal, held captive for three days, ended tragically with his body discovered in a drain.

The Supreme Court underscored the trial court's exclusive jurisdiction, stating the allegations and forensic evidence justify canceling bail. Notices were issued to the accused, escalating the legal scrutiny in this contentious case that gripped public attention.