Miya Kheda Andolan: Assam's Ethnic Tensions and Eviction Drives
The Miya Kheda Andolan is a movement in Assam aimed at expelling Bengali-speaking Muslims, termed 'Miyas', accused of encroaching on native land. The campaign, supported by local organizations and the state government, is fueled by fears of demographic changes and identity crises among indigenous Assamese communities.
- Country:
- India
The Miya Kheda Andolan, a significant movement in Assam, seeks the eviction of 'Miya' settlers from forest areas, accusing them of encroachment. It has gathered momentum with numerous ethnic organizations leading the charge against alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
Local politicians and community leaders argue that the presence of these settlers threatens indigenous Assamese identity and political rights. The term 'Miya', originally derogatory, has been increasingly embraced by the community as a symbol of defiance.
The movement has seen support from the Assam government, with recent eviction drives displacing over 2,200 families. The campaign's goal is to protect indigenous rights and preserve Assamese cultural heritage.
