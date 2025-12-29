Karnataka's Eviction Drive Spurs Political Criticism and Promises of Rehabilitation
Karnataka's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, assures rehabilitation for Kogilu village evictees under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. The demolition drive near Yelahanka draws criticism, urging caution and sensitivity. The Congress promises to address grievances, while the SDPI and locals protest, demanding immediate relief and shelter for the displaced.
In the wake of the controversial demolition drive in Kogilu village near Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar guaranteed that displaced locals and eligible evictees would be accommodated under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. The move comes amid serious concerns expressed by the Congress' All India Committee over the operation's execution.
Speaking at his residence, Shivakumar emphasized that Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had offered suggestions without overstepping governance boundaries. He countered BJP critiques, reaffirming that the law applies equally across communities and that a meeting will be held to address the issue. Furthermore, allegations have arisen about financial misconduct, with individuals reportedly profiting by encouraging illegal land occupation.
Congress leader KC Venugopal highlighted the necessity for a more humane approach. He confirmed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would directly engage with affected families and ensure relief measures. Meanwhile, the issue has sparked protests led by the Social Democratic Party of India and local residents, demanding immediate housing solutions for the displaced.
