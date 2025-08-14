UNICEF Scales Up Aid as Violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Devastates Children and Families

The humanitarian situation in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate has sharply deteriorated following intense violence between July and early August, leaving children, families, and essential infrastructure in crisis. The clashes, which reached their peak between 13 and 20 July with a renewed spike in early August, reportedly claimed the lives of at least 22 children and injured 21 more.

The violence also took a severe toll on healthcare, with five health centres reportedly damaged, two physicians killed, and ambulances both obstructed and attacked. These incidents have hampered the already fragile health system and made it harder for civilians to access lifesaving care.

Humanitarian and Civilian Impact

Beyond the immediate loss of life, the conflict has caused widespread damage to vital infrastructure, including water, electricity, and fuel systems. This disruption has left entire communities without basic services and severely limited the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Food, medicines, and other essentials are increasingly scarce amid continuing insecurity and restricted access. More than 190,000 people—predominantly women and children—have been displaced from their homes, adding new pressure to already overstretched relief efforts.

UNICEF’s Emergency Response

Recognizing the urgent needs, UNICEF has scaled up its humanitarian operations in As-Sweida. In coordination with other UN agencies, the organization joined the first inter-agency convoy to the governorate, delivering life-saving supplies and conducting a rapid needs assessment to inform further response actions.

Key interventions to date include:

Fourteen mobile health and nutrition teams deployed to reach vulnerable populations.

Provision of health and nutrition supplies to over 4,000 children and women.

Delivery of safe drinking water and fuel to water pumping stations, benefiting more than 30,000 people.

Distribution of recreational materials and provision of psychological support for 1,500 children.

Implementation of explosive ordnance risk reduction activities to protect children from the dangers of unexploded weapons.

Calls for Safe and Unhindered Access

UNICEF Syria Deputy Representative Zeinab Adam emphasized the urgency of ensuring humanitarian access:

“The violence, with children and health workers killed and injured, was tragic and deeply alarming. Given the ongoing needs of children and families affected, the increased efforts by the interim authorities to facilitate access to those in need have been a welcome step. Facilitating this access is vital not only for life-saving interventions but also for restoring a minimum level of stability and protection in these communities.”

Adam stressed that both humanitarian actors and commercial goods must be allowed to reach the most affected areas without restrictions to guarantee the delivery of basic social services, including food, water, and healthcare.

Continuing Commitment

Despite the insecurity, UNICEF remains on the ground in As-Sweida, committed to reaching every child in need. The organization will continue to advocate for sustained humanitarian access and provide urgent assistance until all children in the region—and across Syria—are safe, supported, and able to thrive.

The escalating crisis in As-Sweida serves as a stark reminder of the disproportionate impact of armed conflict on children and the urgent need for protection, recovery, and long-term stability in Syria.