Hope on the Horizon: Diplomatic Efforts to Save Nimisha Priya

The Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for murder, faces no immediate risk, according to the Supreme Court. Diplomatic efforts continue as Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council provides legal support.

The Centre is urged to use diplomatic channels to aid the 38-year-old from Kerala, convicted in 2017 for the murder of her Yemeni business partner. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has scheduled the matter for discussion in eight weeks.

The petitioners are exploring the possibility of blood money under Sharia law to negotiate a pardon with the victim's family. Priya's execution, initially set for July 16, was stayed, and discussions with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations continue to find a resolution.

