Supreme Court Demands Transparency in Bihar's 2003 Electoral Roll Exercise

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose the documents utilized during the 2003 intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar. The decision seeks to bring clarity amidst ongoing legal challenges.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi prompted the ECI for a detailed report while hearing pleas against the ECI's recent decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. The Court's attention was drawn to concerns that the 2003 date might lack a solid foundation.

Advocates have raised issues regarding the irregular practices surrounding the issuance of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), pointing out discrepancies between 'intensive' and 'summary' revision processes. The scrutiny of the ECI's procedures continues as opposition parties contest the fairness and legality of the electoral roll updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)