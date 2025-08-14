Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in Bihar's 2003 Electoral Roll Exercise

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India to clarify the documents used during a 2003 electoral roll revision in Bihar. The inquiry comes amidst challenges to recent electoral roll revisions. Concerns include questions about the legitimacy of dates and processes, and accusations of unnecessary exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:30 IST
Supreme Court Demands Transparency in Bihar's 2003 Electoral Roll Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose the documents utilized during the 2003 intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar. The decision seeks to bring clarity amidst ongoing legal challenges.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi prompted the ECI for a detailed report while hearing pleas against the ECI's recent decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. The Court's attention was drawn to concerns that the 2003 date might lack a solid foundation.

Advocates have raised issues regarding the irregular practices surrounding the issuance of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), pointing out discrepancies between 'intensive' and 'summary' revision processes. The scrutiny of the ECI's procedures continues as opposition parties contest the fairness and legality of the electoral roll updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025