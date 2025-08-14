Controversial E1 Settlement Plan Threatens Two-State Solution

In a contentious move, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved plans for a settlement that threatens to separate East Jerusalem from the West Bank, effectively threatening the establishment of a Palestinian state. International powers have long opposed the E1 scheme, which could see global backlash reignited.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position on the revival of the E1 plan remains ambiguous. The proposal involves the construction of 3,401 homes for Israeli settlers, a decision previously halted due to concerns expressed by the United States and European nations over the potential derailment of peace agreements with Palestinians.

The E1 project, criticized for potentially bisecting the West Bank and isolating East Jerusalem, has prompted strong opposition. Peace Now, a group monitoring settlement activities, warned the project could further erode Palestinian state prospects and escalate tensions in the region. Despite hurdles such as approval from Israel's High Planning Council, the path to construction appears to be moving forward.

