Uttarakhand's New Amendment: A Stronger Stance Against Forced Conversions

The Uttarakhand government has approved a new amendment to its Freedom of Religion Act, now imposing life imprisonment and heavy fines for forced conversions. The bill broadens definitions and criminalizes inducements like gifts or promises of marriage, aiming to counter demographic changes and protect the state's religious identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand government has approved a stern amendment to its Freedom of Religion Act, intensifying penalties for forced conversions. The newly amended law now prescribes life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh for violators, showcasing the state's uncompromising stance on religious coercion.

Effective since 2018 and first amended in 2022, the act will now include more severe punishments. The expanded definitions in the amendment categorize various inducements, such as promises of marriage and employment, as criminal offences, thus broadening its scope significantly.

Set for introduction during the state assembly's monsoon session, the legislation also criminalizes conversion-promoting activities on digital platforms. By fortifying the law, the state aims to address conversions perceived as demographic threats, preserving Uttarakhand's identity as 'Devbhoomi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

