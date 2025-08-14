Left Menu

TDP Secures Victory Amid Controversial Bypolls Drama

The TDP emerged victorious in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections in Kadapa district, overcoming the YSRCP. The results were marked by accusations of voter irregularities. TDP's win in Pulivendula, a stronghold of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, raised allegations of collusion with media and election fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:29 IST
TDP Secures Victory Amid Controversial Bypolls Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recently concluded local body election, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) triumphed in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) by-elections in Kadapa district, defeating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The elections were marred by accusations of voter manipulation and controversy.

TDP candidate M Latha Reddy emerged victorious in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, a seat significant for its representation by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Meanwhile, the TDP's M Krishna Reddy Addaluru clinched victory in Vontimitta, expanding the party's influence in the district.

The YSRCP, led by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused the TDP of complicity in voter fraud with the help of 'yellow media'. Notably, the election process was scrutinized amid claims that fake voting and voter intimidation were rampant, tarnishing democratic standards. Both parties traded barbs over the election's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025