TDP Secures Victory Amid Controversial Bypolls Drama

In a recently concluded local body election, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) triumphed in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) by-elections in Kadapa district, defeating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The elections were marred by accusations of voter manipulation and controversy.

TDP candidate M Latha Reddy emerged victorious in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, a seat significant for its representation by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Meanwhile, the TDP's M Krishna Reddy Addaluru clinched victory in Vontimitta, expanding the party's influence in the district.

The YSRCP, led by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused the TDP of complicity in voter fraud with the help of 'yellow media'. Notably, the election process was scrutinized amid claims that fake voting and voter intimidation were rampant, tarnishing democratic standards. Both parties traded barbs over the election's legitimacy.

