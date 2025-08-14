Left Menu

Renewed US-Pakistan Relations: Path to Economic Cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to Pakistan on its Independence Day, highlighting renewed US-Pakistan relations and prospects for economic cooperation. The two nations are focusing on critical minerals and hydrocarbons, while enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation. This renewed partnership follows high-level visits and tariff agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:32 IST
Renewed US-Pakistan Relations: Path to Economic Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a gesture of goodwill, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm greetings to Pakistan on its Independence Day, emphasizing the potential for enhanced economic cooperation.

Rubio's message signals a thaw in previously strained US-Pakistan relations, now focusing on critical minerals and hydrocarbons to strengthen business ties.

The renewed partnership comes on the heels of high-level exchanges and agreements on tariff reductions, underscoring potential for collaborative counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

