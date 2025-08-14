Renewed US-Pakistan Relations: Path to Economic Cooperation

In a gesture of goodwill, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm greetings to Pakistan on its Independence Day, emphasizing the potential for enhanced economic cooperation.

Rubio's message signals a thaw in previously strained US-Pakistan relations, now focusing on critical minerals and hydrocarbons to strengthen business ties.

The renewed partnership comes on the heels of high-level exchanges and agreements on tariff reductions, underscoring potential for collaborative counter-terrorism efforts.

