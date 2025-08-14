Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives

Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the devastating aftermath of a massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district's remote village of Chasoti. Official reports confirm the tragedy has claimed at least 12 lives and resulted in significant destruction.

The incident, which struck between noon and 1 PM, came as a large crowd gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. Following the disaster, Abdullah emphasized the need for verified information, stating that it has been slow in arriving but assured that all possible resources are being mobilized for rescue efforts.

Abdullah refrained from engaging with media outlets directly, promising that government information resources will provide updates when feasible. This measure ensures the release of accurate and timely information to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)