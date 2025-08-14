Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah updated Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district's Chasoti village, which resulted in 12 fatalities and widespread destruction. Emergency resources are being mobilized for rescue operations while official information is being cautiously disseminated.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the devastating aftermath of a massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district's remote village of Chasoti. Official reports confirm the tragedy has claimed at least 12 lives and resulted in significant destruction.
The incident, which struck between noon and 1 PM, came as a large crowd gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. Following the disaster, Abdullah emphasized the need for verified information, stating that it has been slow in arriving but assured that all possible resources are being mobilized for rescue efforts.
Abdullah refrained from engaging with media outlets directly, promising that government information resources will provide updates when feasible. This measure ensures the release of accurate and timely information to the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Loan Waiver for Wayanad Disaster Victims
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Wayanad's Flood Victims
Nithari case: Recovery of skulls and other belongings of victims from open drain was not effected after Surendra Koli's statement, says SC.
Massive Compensation for Shimla Landslide Victims in Road Project Fallout