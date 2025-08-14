Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah updated Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district's Chasoti village, which resulted in 12 fatalities and widespread destruction. Emergency resources are being mobilized for rescue operations while official information is being cautiously disseminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:38 IST
Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the devastating aftermath of a massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district's remote village of Chasoti. Official reports confirm the tragedy has claimed at least 12 lives and resulted in significant destruction.

The incident, which struck between noon and 1 PM, came as a large crowd gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. Following the disaster, Abdullah emphasized the need for verified information, stating that it has been slow in arriving but assured that all possible resources are being mobilized for rescue efforts.

Abdullah refrained from engaging with media outlets directly, promising that government information resources will provide updates when feasible. This measure ensures the release of accurate and timely information to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025