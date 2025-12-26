Left Menu

CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Chikkaballapura accident victims

He said it was unfortunate that families who were celebrating Christmas were suddenly plunged into mourning due to the accident.The death of these young men, who were the main support of their families, has caused immense hardship. The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapura to Ajjavara.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of four youths who have been killed in a road accident in Chikkaballapura.

In a post on X, the chief minister said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred late on Thursday night on Ajjavara Road, on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura city. He said it was unfortunate that families who were celebrating Christmas were suddenly plunged into mourning due to the accident.

''The death of these young men, who were the main support of their families, has caused immense hardship. To assist the bereaved families in this difficult time, we are providing compensation of Rs 5 lakh each,'' Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the grief caused by the untimely deaths.

According to police, the accident happened when a bike carrying four people collided with a tipper. The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapura to Ajjavara.

