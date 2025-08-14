India expressed optimism on Thursday about advancing its relationship with the United States, emphasizing a basis of mutual respect and shared interests. The statement came during a weekly briefing by the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson.

New Delhi continues to commit to a substantial agenda shared between the two nations, demonstrating progress particularly in the acquisition of military equipment from Washington.

The Indian foreign ministry confirmed that these purchases are proceeding in accordance with established procedures, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two countries.

