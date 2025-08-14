Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and US Moving Forward

India expresses hope for stronger US relations based on mutual respect and shared interests. New Delhi remains dedicated to a substantive agenda, highlighting progress in military equipment purchases from Washington, according to the Indian foreign ministry during a media briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:30 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and US Moving Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India expressed optimism on Thursday about advancing its relationship with the United States, emphasizing a basis of mutual respect and shared interests. The statement came during a weekly briefing by the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson.

New Delhi continues to commit to a substantial agenda shared between the two nations, demonstrating progress particularly in the acquisition of military equipment from Washington.

The Indian foreign ministry confirmed that these purchases are proceeding in accordance with established procedures, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025