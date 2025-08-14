Left Menu

Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR: A Growing Concern or Sensationalism?

The Supreme Court heard arguments about stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, with the Delhi government highlighting rabies threats and advocates questioning the necessity for drastic measures. The court suggested establishing shelters for stray dogs, sparking debates on the adequacy and interpretation of animal control rules and municipal responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:31 IST
Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR: A Growing Concern or Sensationalism?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court was engaged in a heated discussion on the issue of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR as the Delhi government raised concerns over the increasing number of rabies cases resulting from dog bites. The authorities underscored the urgency, stating children are dying, necessitating immediate resolution rather than contention.

Debates ensued as opponents called the government's claims an exaggeration, urging the focus on facts rather than fear. The court asked local authorities to begin relocating stray dogs to shelters, with an initial setup for 5,000 dogs, citing a lack of action by municipal bodies over the years as a key issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the need for intervention beyond existing Animal Birth Control Rules, while NGOs expressed concerns over the fate of the relocated dogs. Advocates argued the situation is complex, requiring careful consideration of human safety and animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025