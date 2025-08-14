Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR: A Growing Concern or Sensationalism?

The Supreme Court was engaged in a heated discussion on the issue of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR as the Delhi government raised concerns over the increasing number of rabies cases resulting from dog bites. The authorities underscored the urgency, stating children are dying, necessitating immediate resolution rather than contention.

Debates ensued as opponents called the government's claims an exaggeration, urging the focus on facts rather than fear. The court asked local authorities to begin relocating stray dogs to shelters, with an initial setup for 5,000 dogs, citing a lack of action by municipal bodies over the years as a key issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the need for intervention beyond existing Animal Birth Control Rules, while NGOs expressed concerns over the fate of the relocated dogs. Advocates argued the situation is complex, requiring careful consideration of human safety and animal welfare.

