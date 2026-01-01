Left Menu

Delhi's Night Shelters: A Warm Embrace Amidst the Cold

As Delhi experiences a severe cold wave, night shelters in the city provide vital support to the homeless, offering warm beds, meals, and a sense of security. Shelters near AIIMS accommodate daily wage workers and families, though issues like overcrowded washrooms persist. Authorities aim to improve these services.

Updated: 01-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With Delhi gripped by a biting cold wave, the city's night shelters are proving to be a lifesaver for the homeless. Beyond providing a place to sleep, they offer warm beds, blankets, and regular meals, granting dignity at a time when survival is challenging.

For many, like Mausam Kumari, who lives in a shelter near AIIMS, these facilities provide a sense of relief. Issues such as overcrowded washrooms mar the experience, as the common facilities are overused.

Authorities maintain the shelters, ensuring cleanliness and providing essentials. Efforts to manage insecurities and improve conditions are ongoing, making these shelters crucial amid harsh winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

