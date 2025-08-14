Debate Heats Up Over Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill

In a notable gathering against the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar criticized the legislation, voicing concerns over its impact on freedom of expression. Pawar expressed regret for the insufficient opposition initially shown in the legislative assembly but praised the corrective actions taken in the legislative council.

During the conclave, Pawar also brought attention to what he described as 'regressive forces' infiltrating the judiciary, a claim further inflaming the debate surrounding the bill. The discussion spotlighted the broader implications of the bill on civil liberties and judicial independence.

Adding to the discourse, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray noted the bill's lack of reference to sedition and indicated his party's potential support if such a provision were included. The convergence of these political leaders underscores the intense scrutiny and diverse opinions surrounding Maharashtra's legislative measures.

