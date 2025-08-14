Winston Peters Reaffirms NZ’s Support for Pacific Unity at Fiji Forum Meeting

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reiterated New Zealand’s deep commitment to Pacific regionalism during the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Suva, Fiji. Addressing counterparts from across the region, Peters underscored the importance of unity in addressing the Pacific’s most pressing challenges while maintaining the ability for Pacific nations to set their own collective agenda.

“New Zealand is a steadfast and long-standing advocate for Pacific regionalism,” Peters said. “As a founding member of the Pacific Islands Forum, and host of the inaugural Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Wellington in 1971, our dedication to a united and self-determined Pacific remains unwavering.”

Regional Unity in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape

Peters highlighted that the current geopolitical climate—marked by heightened external interest in the Pacific—requires a stronger, more coordinated regional stance. “In these uncertain geo-strategic and challenging economic times, it is more important than ever that the region stands together and sets our own agenda, rather than being pressured or dictated to by outside influences,” he said.

However, Peters also acknowledged the value of constructive engagement with global partners. “The scale of the challenges we face makes it imperative that we remain open to dialogue and cooperation with development partners who genuinely seek mutual benefit.”

Reforming the Pacific’s Regional Architecture

A central focus of the meeting was the presentation of the High-Level Persons Group report on Pacific regional architecture. The report proposes ways to ensure Pacific institutions are better equipped to address urgent and complex issues such as climate change, maritime security, economic resilience, and disaster preparedness.

“This report offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform our regional architecture so that it’s fit-for-purpose for tackling today’s acute challenges,” Peters said. “Our regional organisations must work as effectively and efficiently as possible in advancing our collective interests.”

New Zealand’s Bid to Host 2027 Leaders’ Meeting

In a show of continued leadership in the region, Peters formally announced New Zealand’s offer to host the 2027 Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting. “We last hosted in 2011, so we feel it is important to put our hand up again,” he said. The final decision on the host nation will be made by Forum Leaders when they gather in the Solomon Islands next month.

Bilateral Engagements in Suva

While in Fiji, Peters also held a series of bilateral talks with Pacific foreign ministers to discuss shared priorities, from economic cooperation to climate resilience. These discussions reinforced New Zealand’s role as both a committed regional partner and a bridge to broader global engagement.

Looking Ahead

Peters’ remarks in Suva reinforced a vision of a strong, self-determining Pacific that welcomes cooperation while maintaining control over its own priorities. With reform discussions underway and a bid to host the 2027 Leaders’ Meeting on the table, New Zealand is positioning itself at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Pacific unity in the face of rapidly evolving regional challenges.