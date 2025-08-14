National Convention Set to Launch at Unisa Ahead of Countrywide Public Dialogues

The National Convention Organising Committee has confirmed that preparations are complete for the first-ever National Convention, which begins tomorrow at the University of South Africa’s (Unisa) main campus in Pretoria. The two-day event, running from 15–16 August 2025, is a landmark step in launching an inclusive National Dialogue aimed at addressing South Africa’s pressing social, political, and economic challenges.

Laying the Groundwork for a Nationwide Conversation

The National Convention precedes the launch of public dialogues that will take place in communities and sectors across the country over the coming months. Its purpose is to finalise the approach, structure, and themes for the nationwide discussions, and to establish a Steering Committee to guide the dialogue process.

According to the Presidency, the convention is a “call to action” for citizens to take the lead in shaping the national conversation. President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of citizen participation last week, noting that “South Africans from all parts of society have been getting ready to take part in the local conversations that will follow. There is a great desire to get involved and be heard.”

Broad Representation Across Sectors

The Convention will bring together over 1 000 delegates representing a diverse cross-section of South African society, including government, political parties, civil society organisations, business leaders, trade unions, traditional leaders, religious figures, cultural and sports representatives, as well as women, youth, and grassroots community voices.

At a technical media briefing on Thursday, Organising Committee member Sthembiso Sithole confirmed that the event will be fully transparent, with no closed sessions, and will feature multiple breakaway sessions to facilitate focused discussions.

Leadership and Organisation

Chair of the National Convention Organising Committee, Boichoko Ditlhake, expressed optimism about the upcoming gathering. “We have many people who wanted to be part of the Convention. Unfortunately, some could not make it. We are looking forward to South Africans taking part in the Convention,” he said.

Preparations have been coordinated by the interim Preparatory Task Team (PTT), which was formally engaged by President Ramaphosa on 7 August 2025. The PTT’s mandate includes organising the Convention and ensuring readiness for the community-level dialogues that will follow.

Presidential Keynote and Open Participation

President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address on Friday, setting the tone for the discussions and signalling government’s support for a collaborative approach to solving national challenges. The event’s open format aims to foster transparency and ensure that outcomes reflect the input of all stakeholders.

Towards a Unified National Dialogue

The National Dialogue process will be a multi-month engagement, taking the form of sectoral and community discussions held across the country. The Convention is expected to agree on the key themes for these dialogues, which will likely include governance, economic transformation, service delivery, social cohesion, and national unity.

The Presidency has framed this initiative as part of a broader vision to build consensus on South Africa’s development trajectory, promote inclusive governance, and restore public trust through open consultation.