Stray Dog Dilemma: Supreme Court Criticizes Local Authorities' Inaction

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with local authorities' inadequate handling of the stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR. A new bench, formed to discuss the matter, highlighted the authorities' failure to execute the Animal Birth Control Rules effectively.

Justice Vikram Nath-led bench heard arguments from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sidharth Luthra, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presenting concerning dog bite statistics. The court noted the rising number of dog bite incidents, pressing the need for urgent action.

Debates continue around the relocation of stray dogs versus their treatment in regular habitats, emphasizing the divide between human safety and animal rights. Meanwhile, public protests and legal challenges loom over the proposed measures, seeking a balanced resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)