Pakistan Honors Its Heroes in Wake of India Conflict

In a show of national gratitude, Pakistan on Thursday bestowed honors upon several civilian and military personnel, acknowledging their roles in the recent conflict with India. The awards ceremony marked the country's 79th Independence Day and was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The conflict, initiated by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan retaliated on subsequent days; however, both nations agreed to cease hostilities on May 10 after intense cross-border exchanges involving drones and missiles.

Among those recognized were Army Chief Asim Munir, who received the Hilal-e-Jurat, and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, awarded the same honor, while various government ministers were also decorated. The collective efforts highlighted efforts to bolster Pakistan's international standing amid the strife.

