Pakistan Honors Its Heroes in Wake of India Conflict

The Pakistan government honored civilian and military officials for their roles in the May conflict with India, conferring awards on the 79th Independence Day. Amid tensions following India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan responded with military actions, but an understanding was reached to cease hostilities after intense four-day cross-border exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of national gratitude, Pakistan on Thursday bestowed honors upon several civilian and military personnel, acknowledging their roles in the recent conflict with India. The awards ceremony marked the country's 79th Independence Day and was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The conflict, initiated by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan retaliated on subsequent days; however, both nations agreed to cease hostilities on May 10 after intense cross-border exchanges involving drones and missiles.

Among those recognized were Army Chief Asim Munir, who received the Hilal-e-Jurat, and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, awarded the same honor, while various government ministers were also decorated. The collective efforts highlighted efforts to bolster Pakistan's international standing amid the strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

