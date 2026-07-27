Escalation in Ukraine: Missile Strikes and Civilian Casualties Amid Intensifying Conflict

Ukraine's capital Kyiv faced a ballistic missile attack from Russia, with six killed across other regions. Ukrainian drones reportedly struck Russian-controlled cities, notably Horlivka, killing four. Cities like Chernihiv and Kharkiv suffered casualties, including children, from further bombardments. Despite denials from both sides, civilians remain the primary victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 03:33 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Missile Strikes and Civilian Casualties Amid Intensifying Conflict
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  • Russia

In a significant uptick in hostilities, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, came under attack from ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces early Sunday, according to statements from local authorities. The attack contributed to a day of intense bombardments across the country, which resulted in at least six civilian deaths.

As violence spiraled, Russia reported that Ukrainian drone strikes had targeted areas under Moscow's control, with four fatalities recorded in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka. Ukraine's air force confirmed that Russia had launched an extensive assault overnight, involving seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones.

Chernihiv and Kharkiv experienced tragic incidents as Russian drones targeted civilian locations, causing multiple casualties, including children. Meanwhile, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the aftermath of missile strikes on a central apartment block, marking the capital's continued suffering in the protracted conflict.

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