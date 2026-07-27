Syrian President Pursues Peace with Israel Amidst Regional Tensions

Syrian President Ahmed al-Charaa signaled interest in a security accord with Israel, which could pave the way for broader peace while preserving Syria's claim over the Golan Heights. Al-Charaa emphasized the need for more countries to pressure Israel into policies favoring equilibrium with Syria.

This announcement comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's downfall in December 2024 and intensified Israeli military activities in Syria, including airstrikes aimed at both Iranian military targets and the Hezbollah militia.

In conjunction with al-Charaa's interview, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Syria, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the country's sovereignty and criticising Israel's military actions as violations that demand cessation.