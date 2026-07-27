Syrian President Pursues Peace with Israel Amidst Regional Tensions

Syrian President Ahmed al-Charaa has expressed a desire for a security agreement with Israel, potentially leading to broader peace without compromising Syria's rights. The statement follows regional tensions and attacks by Israel in Syria, coinciding with Antonio Guterres's visit urging respect for Syria's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 03:54 IST
Syrian President Pursues Peace with Israel Amidst Regional Tensions
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Syrian President Ahmed al-Charaa signaled interest in a security accord with Israel, which could pave the way for broader peace while preserving Syria's claim over the Golan Heights. Al-Charaa emphasized the need for more countries to pressure Israel into policies favoring equilibrium with Syria.

This announcement comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's downfall in December 2024 and intensified Israeli military activities in Syria, including airstrikes aimed at both Iranian military targets and the Hezbollah militia.

In conjunction with al-Charaa's interview, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Syria, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the country's sovereignty and criticising Israel's military actions as violations that demand cessation.

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