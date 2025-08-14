Justice Takes Center Stage: Supreme Court Cancels Bail for Actors in Renukaswamy Case

The Supreme Court of India made a landmark decision on Thursday by revoking the bail of actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. The decision was applauded by actor Ramya, who commended the message that the law applies equally to everyone.

Emphasizing the importance of due process, Ramya urged people to maintain faith in the justice system, highlighting that justice is inevitable despite the challenges of lengthy proceedings. She cautioned against taking the law into one's own hands and stressed the significance of adhering to one's conscience.

Troubles for Darshan and Gowda deepened following the Supreme Court's judgement, leading to their immediate detention. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticized the Karnataka High Court's previous bail ruling, citing numerous procedural flaws and demanding a prompt trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)