Domestic Turmoil: Husband Alleges Threat from Wife and Brother-in-Law

In an unfolding domestic dispute, a 35-year-old man has filed a police complaint alleging that his wife and her brother-in-law are in a romantic relationship and have threatened to end his life, an officer reported on Thursday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Baradari police station, where Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey detailed the allegations made by Rakesh Singh against his wife, Rajni Kumari, and her brother-in-law, Vijendra Pratap Singh. Rakesh claims that the duo has threatened to 'seal him in a drum' if he objects to their conduct.

Rakesh asserts that he has faced financial demands from Rajni, which included frequent requests for substantial sums of money. His objections to their recent travels, along with accusations of the theft of money and jewellery, have escalated tensions, culminating in serious threats to his life.

