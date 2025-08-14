Left Menu

Domestic Turmoil: Husband Alleges Threat from Wife and Brother-in-Law

A man has filed a police complaint alleging that his wife and her brother-in-law are involved in a romantic relationship and have threatened his life. He claims financial strain due to his wife's demands and reports being threatened after objecting to their trips together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:00 IST
Domestic Turmoil: Husband Alleges Threat from Wife and Brother-in-Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding domestic dispute, a 35-year-old man has filed a police complaint alleging that his wife and her brother-in-law are in a romantic relationship and have threatened to end his life, an officer reported on Thursday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Baradari police station, where Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey detailed the allegations made by Rakesh Singh against his wife, Rajni Kumari, and her brother-in-law, Vijendra Pratap Singh. Rakesh claims that the duo has threatened to 'seal him in a drum' if he objects to their conduct.

Rakesh asserts that he has faced financial demands from Rajni, which included frequent requests for substantial sums of money. His objections to their recent travels, along with accusations of the theft of money and jewellery, have escalated tensions, culminating in serious threats to his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025