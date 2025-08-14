Left Menu

Meat Ban Controversy on Independence Day Ignites Debate in Maharashtra

Controversy surrounds the Maharashtra civic body's order to close meat shops on Independence Day, sparking protests and political criticism. Leaders such as Raj Thackeray and Asaduddin Owaisi oppose the ban, claiming it infringes on personal freedom. Authorities have bolstered security, while the NCP questions the order's necessity.

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a controversial order to shutter meat shops on Independence Day has led to heightened security and drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, and AIMIM president, Asaduddin Owaisi, strongly opposed the decision, arguing it curtails personal freedom.

The local civic body's decision has triggered a heated debate, with ruling allies BJP and NCP divided on the matter. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the state's disinterest in regulating dietary choices, highlighting the paradox of enforcing such a restriction on a day celebrating freedom.

Across Maharashtra, similar orders in cities like Nagpur and Nashik have fueled contention. The KDMC cited long-standing policy dating back to 1988 as justification, while opposition figures criticize the closure as an unnecessary provocation. Continuing the dialogue, some political leaders have vowed resistance, planning protests and legal challenges.

