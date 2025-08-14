Left Menu

Gujarat's Vision for Global Prominence: A Legacy of Progress

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel highlights India's increasing global stature and local development successes on Independence Day eve. He emphasizes sacrifices of past leaders and praises PM Modi's leadership for its welfare and security achievements. Various state schemes ensure growth in education, nutrition, and economic welfare.

On the eve of Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted India's strides towards global prominence, emphasizing the nation's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to security and welfare for all.

Patel noted the pivotal role of past revolutionaries and leaders in nurturing India's independence. He praised recent initiatives, like Operation Sindoor, as evidence of India's firm stance against terrorism and threats to national security.

The Chief Minister also outlined Gujarat's development in sectors such as education and healthcare, stressing initiatives like Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Yojanas. These efforts aim to uplift communities, ensuring access to essential services for all citizens.

