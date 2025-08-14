Left Menu

Call for Renaming Meerut's 'Islamabad' Locale to Honor Freedom Fighter

A proposal to rename the 'Islamabad' locality in Meerut to honor freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki was made in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj questioned the current name's origin, urging it to be renamed after Valmiki, a significant figure in the 1857 uprising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, a proposal surfaced to rename the 'Islamabad' locality in Meerut after esteemed freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki. The motion is part of discussions on the 'Vision 2047' document.

Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj raised concerns over why the locality was initially named Islamabad, particularly in a city known as the birthplace of India's first war of Independence. He asked for clarity on the Congress's decision regarding the name.

Bhardwaj advocated for changing the locality's name to Matadeen Valmiki, in honor of the local hero who was integral to the 1857 revolt against British rule. Islamabad, an old settlement, largely consists of a Muslim population and is located in Meerut's Lisari Gate area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

