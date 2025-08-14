Call for Renaming Meerut's 'Islamabad' Locale to Honor Freedom Fighter

During a session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, a proposal surfaced to rename the 'Islamabad' locality in Meerut after esteemed freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki. The motion is part of discussions on the 'Vision 2047' document.

Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj raised concerns over why the locality was initially named Islamabad, particularly in a city known as the birthplace of India's first war of Independence. He asked for clarity on the Congress's decision regarding the name.

Bhardwaj advocated for changing the locality's name to Matadeen Valmiki, in honor of the local hero who was integral to the 1857 revolt against British rule. Islamabad, an old settlement, largely consists of a Muslim population and is located in Meerut's Lisari Gate area.

(With inputs from agencies.)