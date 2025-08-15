Left Menu

NIA Chargesheet Sheds Light on Amritsar Grenade Attack Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet involving Bagga Singh, accused of the Amritsar police post grenade attack linked to Babbar Khalsa International. Singh and an accomplice hurled a grenade in January on directions from associates in the U.S. The investigation is ongoing to unravel the terror network.

Updated: 15-08-2025 00:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged Bagga Singh, alias Rinku, in connection with the grenade attack on the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. The chargesheet connects the attack to Babbar Khalsa International, a Khalistani terror group, officials revealed on Thursday.

Rinku, apprehended as one of the attackers, was charged under multiple sections, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to the January attack. Investigation has unveiled the involvement of Rinku and Mandeep Singh, alias Makka, who is still at large, in executing the attack.

Sarwan Singh, alias Bhola, based in the U.S., allegedly orchestrated the attack, supplying grenades to Rinku and coordinating via encrypted apps. Bhola remains a fugitive in another NIA case and is linked to Rinku, further complicating the investigation as efforts increase to dismantle the terror network.

