Nepali Maid Arrested in Gurugram Theft Plot

A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gurugram as police apprehended a woman of Nepali descent, suspected of orchestrating thefts by masquerading as a maid in local residences.

Three fraudulent identity cards were seized from her possession, raising alarms about her deceitful methods.

The accused, identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, was captured following police intelligence about her dubious activities in Sector 15. Out of the four identity cards she carried, only one was verified as authentic.

(With inputs from agencies.)