Nepali Maid Arrested in Gurugram Theft Plot
A woman of Nepali origin was arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly plotting theft by posing as a maid. Three fake identity cards were found with her. Identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, she was reportedly involved in suspicious activities. Only one of her identity cards was genuine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gurugram as police apprehended a woman of Nepali descent, suspected of orchestrating thefts by masquerading as a maid in local residences.
Three fraudulent identity cards were seized from her possession, raising alarms about her deceitful methods.
The accused, identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, was captured following police intelligence about her dubious activities in Sector 15. Out of the four identity cards she carried, only one was verified as authentic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
