Left Menu

Nepali Maid Arrested in Gurugram Theft Plot

A woman of Nepali origin was arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly plotting theft by posing as a maid. Three fake identity cards were found with her. Identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, she was reportedly involved in suspicious activities. Only one of her identity cards was genuine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST
Nepali Maid Arrested in Gurugram Theft Plot
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gurugram as police apprehended a woman of Nepali descent, suspected of orchestrating thefts by masquerading as a maid in local residences.

Three fraudulent identity cards were seized from her possession, raising alarms about her deceitful methods.

The accused, identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, was captured following police intelligence about her dubious activities in Sector 15. Out of the four identity cards she carried, only one was verified as authentic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025