INSV Kaundinya's Maiden Voyage Revives Ancient Maritime Routes

INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's innovative stitched sailing vessel, embarked on its first overseas voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, destined for Muscat, Oman.

The expedition, flagged off by Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan with Omani dignitaries in attendance, symbolizes India's commitment to reviving its rich maritime past.

Constructed using ancient techniques, the vessel navigates historic trade routes, enhancing India-Oman relations while promoting cultural diplomacy and regional cooperation.

