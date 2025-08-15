Left Menu

Gambia's FGM Ban Faces First Major Legal Challenge Amid Tragedy

In Gambia, three women were charged in connection to the death of a one-month-old girl following female genital mutilation (FGM), despite a national ban enacted in 2015. This incident marks the first legal action under the law, renewing public debate on the practice, which remains culturally pervasive.

Three women in Gambia have been charged over the tragic death of a one-month-old girl linked to female genital mutilation (FGM), police report. This marks the first legal test of the national FGM ban, which has faced renewed scrutiny and debate in recent times.

Banned in 2015, FGM continues clandestinely in Gambia, fueled by cultural and religious arguments. Under the Women's (Amendment) Act, 2015, one woman faces life imprisonment with two others charged as accomplices. The procedure, involving the removal of external genitalia, carries severe health risks.

Civil society groups expressed outrage, highlighting the significance of this case as a reinforcement of women's rights in Gambia. However, opposition persists, with some citizens urging the government to repeal the ban, citing cultural tradition and religious practice.

