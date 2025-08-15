Gambia's FGM Ban Faces First Major Legal Challenge Amid Tragedy
In Gambia, three women were charged in connection to the death of a one-month-old girl following female genital mutilation (FGM), despite a national ban enacted in 2015. This incident marks the first legal action under the law, renewing public debate on the practice, which remains culturally pervasive.
Three women in Gambia have been charged over the tragic death of a one-month-old girl linked to female genital mutilation (FGM), police report. This marks the first legal test of the national FGM ban, which has faced renewed scrutiny and debate in recent times.
Banned in 2015, FGM continues clandestinely in Gambia, fueled by cultural and religious arguments. Under the Women's (Amendment) Act, 2015, one woman faces life imprisonment with two others charged as accomplices. The procedure, involving the removal of external genitalia, carries severe health risks.
Civil society groups expressed outrage, highlighting the significance of this case as a reinforcement of women's rights in Gambia. However, opposition persists, with some citizens urging the government to repeal the ban, citing cultural tradition and religious practice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court says prosecution failed to prove case; accused deserve benefit of doubt.
AgustaWestland Case: Middleman's Plea for Release Opposed by Prosecution
Governor Greenlights Prosecution in West Bengal School Scam
Delhi court allows Uphar cinema fire victims to assist prosecution against businessman Sushil Ansal
Supreme Court Demands Tamil Nadu's Clarity on Ministerial Prosecution Cases