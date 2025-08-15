California Sets Stage for Redistricting Showdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared on Thursday that his state will conduct a special election on November 4. The election seeks voter approval for a new congressional map intended to secure five additional US House seats for Democrats by 2026.

This decision is a direct backlash against a Republican-driven initiative in Texas, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, which aims to sustain their narrow House majority post-midterm elections. Concurrently, Texas legislators are contemplating a map favoring five more Republican seats in Washington.

Amidst this political tug-of-war, Newsom and other Democratic leaders stress the broader implications on American democracy. Accentuating this point during a press conference, Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, called on other Democratic-led states to engage in this national redistricting battle.

