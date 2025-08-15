El Salvador Breaks Norms with Military Education Minister
Karla Trigueros, a captain in El Salvador's armed forces, was appointed education minister by President Nayib Bukele. She aims to challenge existing norms in the education sector. The appointment, marked by a formal ceremony, emphasizes Bukele's call for paradigm shifts to build a better nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:54 IST
El Salvador is making waves with a bold move in the education sector. President Nayib Bukele has appointed Karla Trigueros, a military captain and medic, as the new education minister.
This unconventional appointment underscores Bukele's vision to transcend traditional approaches in government roles. The announcement was made via his social media account, X, where he shared images of the swearing-in ceremony.
Bukele emphasized the need to break paradigms to foster the development El Salvador deserves. Trigueros, donned in her military uniform, symbolizes the strong integration of diverse skills in his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New U.S. Tariffs Threaten Swiss Economy: A Regional Paradigm Shift
Congress constantly insulting armed forces' valour, called Operation Sindoor 'tamasha': PM Modi.
CM Rekha Gupta thanks PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, in Delhi Assembly.
Defence Acquisition Council clears proposals worth nearly Rs 67,000 crore to enhance operational capability of armed forces: Govt.
Petition Challenges Gender Barriers in Indian Armed Forces