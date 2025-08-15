El Salvador Breaks Norms with Military Education Minister

El Salvador is making waves with a bold move in the education sector. President Nayib Bukele has appointed Karla Trigueros, a military captain and medic, as the new education minister.

This unconventional appointment underscores Bukele's vision to transcend traditional approaches in government roles. The announcement was made via his social media account, X, where he shared images of the swearing-in ceremony.

Bukele emphasized the need to break paradigms to foster the development El Salvador deserves. Trigueros, donned in her military uniform, symbolizes the strong integration of diverse skills in his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)