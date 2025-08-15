Left Menu

Honoring the Architects of India's Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address on India's 79th Independence Day, celebrated the visionaries behind the Constitution. He highlighted the contributions of women leaders like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan and remembered other key figures like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the visionaries who crafted India's Constitution, acknowledging their monumental contributions during his Independence Day address.

He notably recognized the invaluable role played by women leaders, specifically mentioning figures like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan for their significant participation in the Constituent Assembly.

Modi also commemorated several prominent historical figures, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, highlighting their pivotal roles in the nation's history.

