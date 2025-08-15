Honoring the Architects of India's Constitution

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the visionaries who crafted India's Constitution, acknowledging their monumental contributions during his Independence Day address.

He notably recognized the invaluable role played by women leaders, specifically mentioning figures like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan for their significant participation in the Constituent Assembly.

Modi also commemorated several prominent historical figures, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, highlighting their pivotal roles in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)