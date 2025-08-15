Left Menu

Tragedy in Singur: Mystery Surrounds Nurse's Death

In West Bengal's Hooghly district, a 24-year-old nurse was found dead in a nursing home, sparking allegations of murder and sexual assault by her family. Authorities initially cited suicide. As investigations continue, political parties demand justice, and the incident prompts protests in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where a 24-year-old nurse was discovered dead at a local nursing home in Singur. The young woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on the third floor on Thursday, according to police sources.

Her family has raised serious allegations, claiming the nurse was sexually assaulted and murdered after reportedly uncovering irregularities within the nursing home's operations. However, the management has rejected these accusations, insisting that she died by suicide. The deceased, hailing from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district, had only been employed at the facility for four days.

As investigations proceed, authorities await the autopsy report before determining the next steps. Meanwhile, the incident has stirred political tensions, with opposition parties BJP and CPI(M) organizing demonstrations and demanding justice. State minister and local TMC MLA Becharam Manna assured that appropriate action would be taken should evidence of foul play emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

