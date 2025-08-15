Governor's Resolve: Jharkhand's War on Naxalism and Drug Trade

In a strong statement on law and order, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar underlined its significance for the state's development during an Independence Day function in Ranchi. He highlighted Jharkhand's fight against threats such as Naxalism and the illegal drugs trade.

The governor reported that 197 Naxalites have been arrested, 17 killed, and 10 forced to surrender as part of a stringent crackdown. Meanwhile, substantial areas of opium cultivation have been eradicated, signaling a serious blow to the drug trade.

The state's welfare initiatives were also lauded by Gangwar, including a farm loan waiver amounting to Rs 2,300 crore, benefiting 5 lakh farmers. With projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in the pipeline, infrastructural enhancements are progressing. Moreover, the World Bank recognized the state's Maiya Samman Yojna, which supports 51 lakh women with monthly assistance.