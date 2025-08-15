South Korea Seeks Peace Amidst Historical Tensions

South Korea's President, Lee Jae Myung, announced on Friday a significant move to wind down certain military operations along its heavily fortified border with North Korea. The measure is part of an effort to revive the September 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, a peace pact forged at an inter-Korean summit in 2018.

The agreement, designed to ease tensions across the Demilitarized Zone, fell apart amid rising hostilities. In his speech commemorating Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee emphasized the need for peace, stating hostility benefits neither Korea. His administration aims to dismantle provocative actions and restore military trust progressively.

Lee's approach also extends to foreign relations with Japan, suggesting a pragmatic diplomacy that advances Seoul's national interest. This comes ahead of an upcoming summit with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as both countries navigate U.S. tariffs. Historically rooted strains continue to challenge South Korea-Japan relations.

