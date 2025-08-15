China Urges Japan to Face Wartime History
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Japan to acknowledge its history of wartime aggression and refrain from glorifying it. China's foreign ministry called on Japan to make 'the right choice' in confronting its past, as certain factions in Japan attempt to deny its history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- China
In a strong statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged Japan to confront its history of wartime aggression, according to China's foreign ministry.
Wang emphasized that certain factions in Japan persist in attempting to 'glorify' and deny Japan's history of war aggression.
He called on Japan to make 'the right choice' in acknowledging its past actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- Wang Yi
- wartime history
- aggression
- glorify
- foreign ministry
- politics
- diplomacy
- denial
Advertisement