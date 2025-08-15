Odisha CM Majhi Empowers Police to Combat Crimes Against Women
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, empowers the police to take decisive actions against crimes targeting women. He announces special initiatives and legislation to eliminate organised crime and extortion, while focusing on women's empowerment and state development through education, healthcare, and industrial investments.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that the state's police now have 'absolute power' to address crimes against women effectively. Speaking at the Independence Day event in Bhubaneswar, Majhi emphasized his government's readiness to introduce special laws to eradicate organized crimes.
Majhi assured that individuals involved in such crimes, regardless of their influence, would face justice, as the state grapples with a wave of offenses against women which prompted opposition scrutiny. Stressing sobriety as a crime deterrent, he mandated proactive police measures to curb substance abuse.
Beyond crime control, Majhi highlighted efforts to empower women through financial schemes and educational safety initiatives. Additionally, the CM spotlighted plans to augment Odisha's infrastructure and industrial landscape, pledging a focus on senior citizens' welfare and preserving the Odia identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
