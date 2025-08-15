Left Menu

South Korea Revives Military Pact for Border Peace

South Korea aims to restore a 2018 military agreement with North Korea to ease border tensions. The accord, which was initially designed to prevent clashes, unraveled after increased hostility. President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to renew dialogue, despite North Korea's skepticism and recent constitutional amendments labeling the South as a hostile state.

Updated: 15-08-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:19 IST
South Korea is making efforts to revive a 2018 military accord with North Korea, aiming to reduce tensions along their shared border. President Lee Jae Myung announced the intention to reinstate parts of the agreement, hoping to mend relations between the countries that have remained technically at war.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement, signed in Pyongyang in 2018, was a landmark deal intended to cease all hostile actions and build military confidence across multiple domains. However, it has since faced challenges due to ongoing disputes and military activities near the demilitarized zone.

Despite North Korea's recent dismissals of such diplomatic efforts, South Korean President Lee remains committed to calming hostilities and fostering dialogue. The situation, however, is tense as North Korea has amended its constitution to name South Korea a hostile state, leaving future negotiations uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

