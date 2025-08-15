Left Menu

Tragic Discovery Amidst Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

A 45-year-old man from Churachandpur, Manipur, was found dead near Bishnupur. Missing since Thursday, his body was discovered near an electric transformer, likely due to electrocution. Recent ethnic tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities have heightened following clashes in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:11 IST
Tragic Discovery Amidst Ethnic Tensions in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension simmered in Churachandpur, Manipur, after the body of a missing 45-year-old man was discovered near Bishnupur district, police confirmed Friday.

Sokhongam Baite, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found deceased near an electric transformer, approximately 13 km from his home. The body, which was recovered Friday morning due to high-voltage electric lines obstructing access, was sent for a post-mortem examination.

This incident reignited fears in a region already fraught with tension from ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, which has resulted in over 260 deaths since May 2023. The discovery was made in Torbung, the original site of clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025