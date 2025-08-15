Tragic Discovery Amidst Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

Tension simmered in Churachandpur, Manipur, after the body of a missing 45-year-old man was discovered near Bishnupur district, police confirmed Friday.

Sokhongam Baite, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found deceased near an electric transformer, approximately 13 km from his home. The body, which was recovered Friday morning due to high-voltage electric lines obstructing access, was sent for a post-mortem examination.

This incident reignited fears in a region already fraught with tension from ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, which has resulted in over 260 deaths since May 2023. The discovery was made in Torbung, the original site of clashes.

