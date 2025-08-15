Symbolism and Sovereignty: Embracing Equality Through the Indian Tricolour
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the symbolic values of equality, compassion, and brotherhood represented by the Indian Flag during the Independence Day celebrations. Highlighting B.R. Ambedkar’s insights on the Ashok Chakra, Meghwal encouraged citizens to embody these virtues. SCBA President Vikas Singh stressed the Supreme Court's role in safeguarding freedoms.
In a spirited address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal urged citizens to adopt the virtues symbolized by the Indian Tricolour, which represents equality, compassion, and brotherhood. Meghwal shared insights into the flag's history, noting B.R. Ambedkar's advocacy for the Ashok Chakra, signifying progress and resilience.
The event, organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on the apex court's lawns, also featured SCBA President Vikas Singh, who highlighted the Supreme Court's vital role in upholding freedoms. Singh underscored the judiciary's responsibility in ensuring citizens' rights, including freedom of expression, security, and equality, emphasizing the importance of judicial appointments.
Singh articulated the necessity for a comprehensive memorandum of procedure in judge appointments to promote transparency and quality within the judiciary, advocating for the revival of strategic dialogues to enhance the NJAC's framework. Both Meghwal and Singh underscored the profound connection between the national flag and constitutional values, urging collective commitment to these principles.
